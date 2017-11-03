How going out to eat can help raise money for the victims of Hurricane Maria

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Want to raise money to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico? Go out to eat.

On November 14 about thirty restaurants, coffee and sandwich shops, breweries and distilleries will participate in a fundraising event called Let’s Go Maine. They’ll donate part of their sales from that day to one of two charities: Hispanic Federation’s Unidos Disaster Relief Fund or One America Appeal.

The idea began with Ashley Alverez, a pharmacy student at the University of New England whose grandmother and other relatives living in Puerto Rico have been struggling since the island was devastated by its worst hurricane in decades. Alverez, feeling helpless, wanted to lend a hand, and one thing led to another once Portland City Councilor Pious Ali and Coffee By Design owner Mary Allen Lindemann got involved. Lindemann talked to the people who organize Maine Restaurant Week, who started recruiting restaurants, and in remarkably little time Let’s Go Maine had gone from an idea to reality.

Curious about just which restaurants and other businesses are participating in Let’s Go Maine? Go to www.mainerestaurantweek.com/events . Then, on November 14, go out to eat.

© 2017 WCSH-TV