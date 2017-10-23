How does a 9.1 IPA sound for your choices of fall beers?

(NEWS CENTER) - The fall season has arrived and with it no shortage of fall beers. Dave Patterson from mainetoday.com and the Portland Press Herald picked up some of his favorites and brought them into the 207 studios for us to sample. Here's a list of his top picks:

1. Oktoberfest Lager/Marsh Island Brewing

2. Bangor Brown Ale/Geaghan Bros. Brewing

3. Haunted House Dark Ale/Allagash Brewing

4. Pinnacle Double IPA/Lake St. George Brewing

