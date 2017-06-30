Honey-Habanero Chicken Campfire Packet - Chef Jeff Anderson

A honey-habanero chicken campfire packet, prepared by the folks at Shaw's Supermarkets.

Chef Jeff Anderson from Shaw's Supermarkets shares a recipe for an easy grilling (or baking) option: honey-habanero chicken campfire packets.

Servings:4

Preparation Time:15 minutes

Cook Time:20 minutes

Ingredients

4 O Organics® boneless, skinless chicken breast; butterflied and marinated for 20 minutes

2 Tbs canola oil

12 red potatoes, sliced thin

2 red onions, thin sliced

8 strips Signature Farms® smoked bacon, par-cooked and cut into 1/2 slices

8 lime wedges

2 jalapeños, sliced thin

8 cilantro sprigs

4 Tbs honey-habanero sour cream (see below)

8 sheets aluminum foil

Honey-Habanero Sour Cream:

1 habanero pepper, minced

1/2 cup sour cream

2 Tbs honey

1 pinch salt

Directions

1. To build the campfire packets: place 2 sheets foil on cutting board. Prepare packets in the following order: canola oil, red onion, bacon, chicken breast, jalapeño, lime and cilantro.

2. Close first sheet of foil over packet and secure edges tightly, then fold over second sheet.

3. Place packets onto medium-high heat grill and cook for 15-18 minutes per side, or until all ingredients reach internal temperature of 165°.

4. Honey-Habanero Sour Cream: In a small mixing bowl combine minced habanero, sour cream, honey and salt— mix well. Use immediately or reserve chilled for up to 36 hours. Note: the habanero is spicy, but combining it with sour cream diffuses the spice. For a milder sour cream, discard the jalapeño seeds.

5. To serve campfire packets, open packets and garnish with dollop of honey-habanero sour cream and a squeeze of fresh lime.

© 2017 WCSH-TV