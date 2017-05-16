In High School Quiz Show: Maine, students from high schools around the state compete to see who knows the most stuff.

Kids in Maine's high schools often face off on courts and fields, vying to show off their athletic prowess.

Now there's a competition to showcase their mental wizardry, too.

"High School Quiz Show: Maine" airs Thursday nights on Maine Public Television. It pits teams of students from various high schools around the state against each other in a battle of knowledge.

The show features four different styles of quizzing and is hosted by Shannon Moss. The champion team brings home $1,000 for their school's Project Graduation.

