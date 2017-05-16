Kids in Maine's high schools often face off on courts and fields, vying to show off their athletic prowess.
Now there's a competition to showcase their mental wizardry, too.
"High School Quiz Show: Maine" airs Thursday nights on Maine Public Television. It pits teams of students from various high schools around the state against each other in a battle of knowledge.
The show features four different styles of quizzing and is hosted by Shannon Moss. The champion team brings home $1,000 for their school's Project Graduation.
