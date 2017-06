Rob Caldwell sits down with Kristen Hahn and Stephen Mark Lukas, who play the leads in the Maine State Music Theatre production of "Guys and Dolls."

In the world of American musical theater, "Guys and Dolls" is considered on of the classics. It opens at Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick on June 29th.

The production is set in a mythical New York of the past, filled with gangsters and gamblers and do-gooders and more.

