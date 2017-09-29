Players have gathered at 15 locations to participate in the Great State of Maine Cribbage Tournament at a chance to win $2,500.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- It's been bringing Maine families together for years, it helps kids learn their addition, and it happens to be a card game.

It doesn't get much more Maine than Cribbage. A card game that has garnered a lot of attention during the Great State of Maine Cribbage Tournament. Players from Cumberland, York, Androscoggin, Sagadahoc, and Kennebec counties have garnered at different locations all month. The top three players at each will go on to compete for the grand prize of $2,500.

"Cribbage is one of those things that a lot of people do in Maine, so it's been a fun one to do actually I hope it continues on," said Scott Dyer who competed at the South Portland competition.

The 15 locations of competition were organized by Ken Capron. Proceeds will benefit Memory Works, which serves those with dementia and memory loss. Capron has had his own experiences with memory loss, but he also knows the best ways to keep the mind sharp.

"Music is most important, conversation is second important, exercise is third most important, but socialization is just the underlying aspect of playing cribbage and keeping sharp mentally,"

The top three winners from each of the 15 Great State of Maine Cribbage Tournament rounds will go on to compete against each other at the Saco Transportation Center Saturday starting at 9 am. That's where the First Place winner will be decided and awarded their $2,500 in prize money.

© 2017 WCSH-TV