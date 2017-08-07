Gray boy testifies before Senate committee about diabetes

Charlie Albair had the opportunity to testify about his life with type 1 diabetes before members of the Senate Committee on Aging.

GRAY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A group of kids living with type one diabetes met in Washington D.C. to raise awareness about their disease, including 10-year-old Charlie Albair of Gray.

Albair was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was 6-years-old. His love of sports, especially baseball, made the diagnoses difficult because physical activity often causes his blood sugar to rise and fall. His mother, Stephanie Albair, used to give him as many as 10 shots a day to test his insulin levels. It's now a simpler system at their kitchen counter with a wireless omnipod pump on his arm and glucose monitor in his kit.

"I'll still do what I love," said the 10-year-old. "I'm not going to let it stop me."

In hopes that government programs will continue to fund research and education to find better treatments and cures, Albair was invited to speak before the U.S. Senate Committee on Aging chaired by Senator Susan Collins.

"Its the special diabetes program," said his mother Stephanie. "It expires at the end of September and we're requesting a continuation of the funding. It's $150 million a year."

The committee heard testimony from a few children, including Albair, out of the 160 attending as part of the 2017 JDRF Children's Congress. Discussing a serious topic, but there was still time for a 10-year-old to share his ambitions of playing for the Boston Red Sox and remind politicians how they could benefit.

"You have supported kids like me for so many years and all I ask is that you continue to so and if you do I'll invite you to a game when I'm on the Red Sox," said Albair with a smile. "Thank you."

Another Mainer, Brady Chappell of Naples, was also one of the Children's Congress delegates invited to attend the hearing.

