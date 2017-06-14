Good To-Go and Gorham Savings Bank's Launchpad

Good To-Go is a company based in Kittery that makes dehydrated meals in a bag. In 2017 they won Gorham Saving Bank's Launchpad program - earning themselves $50,000.

Good To-Go makes its meals from local and fresh ingredients, then dehydrates them. They intended them for campers but they've made it into homes as well because sometimes it's just easier to prepare a meal from a pouch than a full meal.

The $50,000 prize will go for the company's expansion efforts: they're going to buy a second dehydrator and hire more people.

