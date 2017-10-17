Gather the girls and grab a drink...The Revolutionists are taking over in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A new season has begun at the Public Theatre in Lewiston and some powerful women are stealing the spotlight.

Starting it all off is a comedy all about girl power set in the Reign of Terror in the late 18th century. We’re spoke with Janet Mitchko – who not only stars in The Revolutionists but is also the co-artistic director at the theater, and Robin Parrish who plays Marie Antoinette.

For more information about all the shows The Public Theatre is tackling this year, head to its website at http://www.thepublictheatre.org/

