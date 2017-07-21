Free dental care for those in need

PORTLAND, ME - (NEWS CENTER) The Root Cellar has made its home in Portland for 33 years - woven in to the fabric of Munjoy Hill - on Washington Avenue. During those years, the programs and services offered have evolved as this neighborhood has changed.

The need for dental care for some of the residents in this neighborhood is serious - and the Root Cellar's dental clinic provides care, education, and a 'home away from home' for its patients. For more information about all the services the Root Cellar provides, just go to www.therootcellar.org

