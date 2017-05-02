Frank Abagnale talks about how to avoid being scammed

Frank Abagnale is one of the most notorious scam artists in U.S. history. He's the guy portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie "Catch Me If You Can." Between the ages of 16 and 21, Abagnale pretended to be a pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer, all while forging checks to bankroll his lifestyle.

He got caught and went to jail. But for the past 40 years he's been working with the FBI to catch people like him, and prevent other people from losing their money to scammers. The AARP brought Frank Abagnale to Maine last week to teach people how to protect themselves. We asked him some tips as well.

© 2017 WCSH-TV