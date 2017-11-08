Kreg Ettenger’s business card packs a lot of information. At the University of Maine he is the director of the Maine Folklife Center, coordinator of the Maine Studies Program, and an associate professor of Anthropology. Not long ago he came up with a good idea--a series of interviews with storytellers and image makers whose work shapes the way people think of Maine.

Then he had an even better idea. The first guest in the series would be NEWS CENTER’s Bill Green. Is there anybody in Maine who’s traveled to more places (from the top of Katahdin to the battlefield at Gettysburg), talked to more people (from clam diggers to governors), and told more stories (he started in television news in 1972!) than Bill? There’s not anyone who’s even close.

Bill’s business card is short and to the point. Phone number, email, address and, appropriately enough, a photo of Mount Katahdin. But it could easily be pared down to just three words: Bill Green—Storyteller.

