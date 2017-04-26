Former Ambassador Christopher Hill

Christopher Hill is a former ambassador to both Iraq and Korea. He also was on a lacrosse team that beat Bill Belichick's lacrosse team.

Christopher Hill has served in a number of diplomatic roles over the years, including Ambassador to Iraq and Ambassador to Korea. He's the Dean of the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver.

He's also a graduate of Bowdoin College and spoke recently at the school about foreign policy. In his time as a student at Bowdoin he played on the lacrosse team. And Bowdoin's team beat the team Bill Belichick was playing on when he was a student at Wesleyan.

© 2017 WCSH-TV