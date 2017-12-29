Folk singer, Ellis Paul, plays a few new songs in our studio

Ellis Paul

(NEWS CENTER) -- Ellis Paul loves to tell stories through his music. He grew up in the crown of Maine, and now tours all over the world.

The folk singer and songwriter now lives in Virginia, where he's working on his latest album.

He stopped by our studio ahead of a performance at One Longfellow Square in Portland, to play a few of his newest tunes.

Paul plans to be back in Maine this summer.

