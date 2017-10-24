Folk icon Jonathan Edwards takes over the 207 studios

(NEWS CENTER) - Jonathan Edwards is a singer, songwriter, sailor...and all-around cool guy. His songs include "Sunshine," which was a top five hit in 1971 and has been on the radio ever since.

Jonathan Edwards lives in Cape Elizabeth, and on Friday, November 3rd, he's doing a show at the South Portland Congregational Church to benefit the church and Portland Family Promise, a new organization that helps homeless families.

He dropped by the 207 studio on Tuesday to play for us.

