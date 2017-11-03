Fire fighters brew beer for Muscular Dystrophy Association

Fire fighters are brewing beer to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The beer will be taste tested during the Boots, Brews, and Bites event in Portland.

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Fire fighters are no strangers to helping others. It's why several departments in Maine are working on brewing a beer to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Fire fighters from Saco and Old Orchard Beach Fire Departments were happy to get behind the scenes at Barreled Souls Brewing Company in Saco. They got a tour of the facility, but then dove right into working the distilling tanks. Chris Schofield has been head brewer for three years since opening the company. He knows all to well the importance of timing with a good batch. Slowing things down to educate others doesn't bother him in the slightest.

"Willing to kind of work with all these different ingredients to see how it comes out and see new products and something innovative you can bring to the beer community," said Schofield.

The two fire departments are working together to make a unique recipe they hope will beat out other departments during Boots, Brews, and Bites at Thompson's Point in Portland. They're using Barreled Souls Dark Matter as a base. The secret ingredient is Holy Donuts made with Allen's Coffee Brandy. Something Saco fire fighter and paramedic, Sarai Briggs, is excited to feature.

"Dark beers take a lot more grain than a lighter, sour beer," said Briggs. "He said it's about 900 pounds of grain today going into the beer that we're making for this event."

There's a competitiveness in the air and in the tanks to make the best beer possible, but there's also a charitable factor mixed in. Every beer tasted at Boots, Brews and Bites will help raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Money used to help pay for such things as equipment and free clinics for patients.

"We dedicate our lives to helping people and why not go beyond just going to work and helping people in that atmosphere," said Briggs.

Boots, Brews, and Bites will be held December 9th from 2-7 pm in the Brick South Building on Thompson's Point in Portland.

