Fat Knuckle Freddy and Wessie the Snake...a match made in Westbrook.

(NEWS CENTER) - Normally local artist Fat Knuckle Freddy is singing the blues when he takes over the 207 studios. But on this occasion, Freddy was leaning more told the heavy metal side of the music ledger.

With his cigar box guitar, Freddy's new song warns of the dangers of Westbrook's most famous reptile, Wessie the Snake.

Freddy also has a new album coming out in a couple of months. For more information, check out his website at www.fatknucklefreddy.com

