Emilia Dahlin highlights Harveyfest fundraiser

YARMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The 317 Main Community Music Center in Yarmouth has one mission: create an environment that supports and encourages music and aspiring musicians.

The center is hosting a big fundraiser this weekend called "Harveyfest." What better way to raise money for a music center than by hosting a concert, right? Emilia Dahlin is headlining the show. She is a talented musician and also a teacher a 317 Main. She performed in our 207 studios to help promote the show.

