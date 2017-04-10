Eco-friendly, imagination-inspiring Easter basket goodies

Sarah Baldwin, an early childhood educator and owner of Bella Luna Toys, shares her tips for an eco-friendly, imagination-boosting Easter basket.

1. Child's Bolga Basket is ideal to use as an Easter Basket for gifts and later re-used for an Easter Egg hunt. It's also perfect for packing a child's lunch or used for toting toys, gathering treasures from nature, storing art supplies or as a play-shopping basket. $24.95

1. Child’s Bolga Basket is ideal to use as an Easter Basket for gifts and later re-used for an Easter Egg hunt. It’s also perfect for packing a child’s lunch or used for toting toys, gathering treasures from nature, storing art supplies or as a play-shopping basket. $24.95

2. Organic Wool Easter Grass - An eco-friendly alternative to synthetic Easter grass, this beautiful Bioland-certified wool is plant-dyed by hand in three lovely shades of green, ready to line a favorite basket. After Easter, use it for felting, crafting, or as grass in play scenes or on a nature table! $12.9

3. Grow Your Own Spring Grass Kit - Grow your own green and beautiful springtime grass to line your child's Easter basket -- an eco-friendly alternative to wasteful plastic grass, and a fun and educational activity for parents and children to do together. The seeds will sprout within 2-3 days, and grow about an inch a day. By Easter morning, the basket will be full with bright blades of fresh spring grass!

4. Eco-Eggs – Made in the Maine, eco-eggs™ is the original all-natural egg coloring kit that allows families to easily and beautifully dye Easter eggs using only natural ingredients. The kit includes three natural dyes (orange, blue, and purple), a color chart for creating six different colors, and instructions for creating beautiful eggs with colors from nature. The dyes have been created from natural ingredients made from 100% pure plant, fruit and vegetable extracts, such as beets, spinach, blueberries, and carrots. $9.95

5. Felted Egg Kit - This Kit includes everything needed to wet felt six colorful eggs - for an Easter basket, to be displayed on a nature table, or to be enjoyed in a child's play kitchen at any time of year. The Kit contains detailed instructions, six colors of wool roving for felting, and rainbow colored pencil roving to add as a last step for decoration. Wet felting is a wonderful activity for parents and children to do together, since it's so much fun getting one's hands wet and soapy. Aprons and lots of towels are recommended! $19.95

6. Wooden Eggs - These charming cartons of a half dozen Wooden Eggs are made in Germany from maple hardwood. Just the right size to put in a child’s Easter basket these wooden eggs will make a perfect addition to a child's play kitchen long after Easter has passed. Made in Germany, these eggs come in white, brown or multi-colored, and are finished with child-safe, non-toxic stains. $9.95 - $12.95



7. Selection of Osteimer Toys (e.g. Rabbits / Ducklings / Chicks / Flower Children) Adorable Ostheimer toys from Germany make a sweet addition to a child's collection of wooden figures or an Easter Basket surprise! Ostheimer wooden figures are a treat for all ages! $7.95 – $24.95

8. Spring by Gerda Muller Board Book- one of a series of four seasonal board books, lovingly illustrated by Gerda Müller. Spring is a sturdy, chunky Board Book without text. A perfect first book for toddlers that will continue to be enjoyed through kindergarten age. Board Books are the perfect first books for toddlers. Without words, the books allow parent and child to narrate their own stories. $9.95

9. Organic Floppy Bunny Rabbit - This delightful Organic Beige Bunny Rabbit is handmade from organic cotton and filled with pure organic lambswool by a small family business in an idyllic mountain hamlet in Germany. Made with incredible workmanship and quality, this soft bunny is sure to become your child's best friend and lifelong companion. Whether at a tea party or tucked into a warm bed, this rabbit is the perfect companion for children of all ages. $69.95

10. Velveteen Rabbit Plush Toy and Book – This Velveteen Rabbit looks exactly like the bunny in the original illustrations of this beloved book by Margery Williams and illustrated by William Nicholson. Handmade in Europe, this doll is covered with soft cotton velveteen, filled with pure wool stuffing, and embellished with embroidered features and thread whiskers. $54.95

11. Walking Bunny Rabbit Wooden Toy Give her a little push and this delightful Walking Bunny carries her carrot down a wooden ramp, making a clickety-clack sound as she goes. Handmade in Germany from natural unfinished wood, this simple but engaging toy charms children and adults alike, and provides and endless hours of entertainment! $34.95



