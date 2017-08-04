Duquette unveils new album

(NEWS CENTER) - Rob Duquette is a pretty versatile musician. He has both a solo career and is part of a band. He also has music tailored to either adults or children.

Duquette (the band), recently unveiled his new album "Trust the Night" at a release party at One Longellow in Portland. He was also kind enough to play us the title track in the 207 studios.

For more information about Rob Duquette, just go to www.robduquette.com

