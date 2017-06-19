Downtown alliance painting murals around Augusta

Five murals are being painted on buildings around downtown Augusta because of efforts made by the Augusta Downtown Alliance.

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- You'll notice a lot more art work on buildings as you drive through the city of Augusta.

The Augusta Mural Project is an effort by the Augusta Downtown Alliance to beautify the city that has seen a rise in population. Five murals will be finished by fall according to executive director of the alliance Michael Hall.

"We have zero percent vacancy downtown, we have 33 market rate units that are already down here, we have a growing population," said Hall. "They want arts and culture and that's what this is adding."

The first work of art is being created by six students from the University of Maine at Augusta. The design was the idea of senior Luke Myers who drew a mock up of a vintage postcard with a capital theme.

"Certain things that I wasn't really sure about when it was small that look a lot better up here and there's other things that sometimes look a little bit better on paper, but I think that over all it's coming out good," said Myers.

The Augusta Mural Project will cost around $5,000 to complete. All the money used to pay for it was donated through private contributions made to the Augusta Downtown Alliance.

© 2017 WCSH-TV