Down East magazine's Best Of 2017

One of Down East Magazine's best-selling issues annually is their Best Of edition.
Magazine staff debates facets of Maine life from around the state to determine which stuff is best.
Included in this issue:
- Best Festival
- Best Escape From Civilization
- Best Cruise
- Best Bakery
- Best Summer Tour
- Best Cookbooks
- Best Show (207, natch')*
*The Best Of is actually two lists, one editor-selected, one reader-voted. 207 won the reader poll.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs