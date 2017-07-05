WCSH
Close

Down East magazine's Best Of 2017

Krister Rollins, WCSH 7:57 PM. EDT July 05, 2017

One of Down East Magazine's best-selling issues annually is their Best Of edition.

Magazine staff debates facets of Maine life from around the state to determine which stuff is best. 

Included in this issue:

  • Best Festival
  • Best Escape From Civilization
  • Best Cruise
  • Best Bakery
  • Best Summer Tour
  • Best Cookbooks
  • Best Show (207, natch')*

*The Best Of is actually two lists, one editor-selected, one reader-voted. 207 won the reader poll.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories