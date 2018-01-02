Down East Magazine Editor Brian Kevin talks about the talented amateur photographers in Maine.

A Bald Eagle grasps up a fish during a harsh winter. (Photo: Joshua Whitcomb)

Down East Magazine editor Brian Kevin paid a visit to talk about the amateur photography talent of the state of Maine. They had thousands of submissions to the photography contest that they officiate & publish. He talks about som favorties.

And of course, it's always a pleasure to hear about the best dive bars in the nation. One of the nations finest is here in Portland. Bubba's Sulky Lounge.

It's all covered in the January issue of Down East magazine.

© 2018 WCSH-TV