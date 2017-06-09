Doll museum open for business in Fryeburg

We first showed you Hazel Currier's massive doll collection in 2015. Two years later it is now on display at The Hazel & Owen Doll Museum in Fryeburg.

FRYEBURG, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A new museum is open to the public in Fryeburg with one of the biggest doll collections in the state. Not from several donors, but from one woman.

We first introduced you to Hazel Currier in 2015 when she opened the door to her Yarmouth home to show us her massive doll collection. Around 10,000 of her dolls have been moved from her home to the old town hall building in Fryeburg. That's where the Hazel & Owen Currier Doll Museum is open to the public courtesy of the Fryeburg Historical Society.

"Overwhelming for me to see how nice these look," said Hazel. "They've done a fantastic job of displaying them."

The dolls have been a passion for Hazel for 45 years. Even the outfits were her creations. Visitors like Emily Fletcher are always surprised when they hear that everything on the museum shelves came from one person.

"I think that it's miraculous that one person has that kind of genius to create so much, so differently and so beautifully and such talent," said Fletcher.

The Hazen & Owen Currier Doll Museum is open every Friday and Saturday afternoon from now until October 1.

© 2017 WCSH-TV