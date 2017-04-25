"Disgraced" at Portland Stage Company

"Disgraced" at the Portland Stage Company digs into perceptions of race and culture.

Dinner parties are a part of just about every culture on Earth. Most of the time, they're great! Friends and family gather around food and gab and laugh.

But they can turn on you. Faux pas and misperception can dramatically change a meal. Maybe not for the worse, necessarily, but definitely toward the more serious. You may never look at the attendees the same way again.

That kind of dinner party is the inciting incident of the Portland Stage Company production of "Disgraced."

And to accompany the production - and the questions about culture and religion it raises - there will be multiple extra events around screenings to illuminate where art fits into the modern world, examine what life is like for immigrants to America and discuss theatrical tropes.

