Puffins are one of Maine's iconic native bird species. Photo courtesy: Derek Lovitch

Maine is a great place to watch birds. There's a wide range of habitats: islands, lakes, rivers, fields and forests - even alpine tundra on the summits of the highest mountains.

In all, there are about 460 different species that can be found in the state, and few people know more about where to see them than Derek Lovitch.

He edited the new book "Birdwatching In Maine" which offers suggestions on where to bird watch in all sixteen counties.

