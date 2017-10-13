Delicious Italian wines that cleanse your pallet while not emptying your wallet

(NEWS CENTER) - Rustic, rich, romantic, Italian wine styles are as diverse as they are delicious. But they can be remarkably confusing with difficult to read labels.

Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education is here to cleanse our palates with a quick tour of some lovely Italian wines and give us a crash course on decoding them in the process!



WINES

• Prosecco DOC Veneto: The bella bubbly we all know and love! Easy drinking, delicious but not all Proseccos are created equal.

• Sparkling rose from Trento DOC, Trentino/Alto Adige : Sparking rose, different from a Prosecco, high quality. Chardonnay/Pinot Noir blend, dry, fruity, gorgeous

• Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi DOC, Marche: An ancient, easy drinking, high quality white from Marche – gorgeous! Verdicchio translates to “little green one” – the wine has a slight greenish tint to it.

• Chianti Riserva DOCG, Tuscany – not your 70s cheap stuff! Highest classification a wine can have on this bottle. Cherry, plum, spice, earth – perfect with rustic food. What is the grape on this?

• Barbera d’Alba Superiore, DOC, Piedmont – one of the famous “B” wines of Piedmont, a beautiful style with red fruit notes this is one of my personal favorite red wines.

• Rosso di Montalicino DOC, Tuscany – a “Super Tuscan” style of wine this is the baby brother to a Brunello di Montalcino. Made with Sangiovese it has notes of violets, blueberries, vanilla with plum and cherry on the palate.

© 2017 WCSH-TV