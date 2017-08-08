Deering High alum Flaherty returns to Hadlock Field for first time in 15 years!

PORTLAND, ME (NEWS CENTER) - This past weekend was a pretty special one for Portland native Ryan Flaherty.

Flaherty, who plays for the Baltimore Orioles, has been out of action for months after injuring his shoulder.

But he's on the mend, and jumped at the chance to do his rehab assignment in his hometown, playing for the Bowie Baysox against the Sea Dogs.

We caught up with him and asked him about coming home and his long road back to the major leagues.

