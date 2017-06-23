"Daring to Drive" - Manal al-Sharif

In 2011, Manal al-Sharif took a drive in her home country of Saudi Arabia. That was against the law. Her arrest made international headlines and since then she's become famous as a crusader for women's rights.

Manal al-Sharif says it was an accident that she became famous around the world as a crusader for women's rights.

al-Sharif grew up in Saudi Arabia. Women there are severely restricted in what they can do without the permission of a male guardian - they can't stay alone in a hotel, can't open a bank account on their own, can't drive a car.

Manal al-Sharif decided to challenge that last restriction in 2011. And she tells the story in her new memoir "Daring to Drive: A Saudi Woman's Awakening."

We talked with her at The Musc Hall Loft in Portsmouth.

