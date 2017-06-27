'Dare To Be Wild' director Vivienne de Courcy

"Dare To Be Wild" is based on the true story of landscape architect Mary Reynolds, who started as an outsider and won a prestigious flower show - the youngest ever. Pictures courtesy: Pinnacle Films.

"Dare To Be Wild" is Vivienne de Courcy's debut as a writer and director. The movie is based on the real story of Mary Reynolds, a landscape architect who argues for "rewilding" lawns, gardens and parks.

Reynolds is an outsider in the world of landscape, but lands a berth in the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show. Her concepts of design are fueled by the natural world and she is a passionate fighter for a return to more wild landscapes. She also meets and develops a romantic attraction to another landscape architect who share her aspirations, but wants to apply them to the parks of Ethiopia.

The movie has invigorated environmental passions in a lot of people around the world, including Jenny Comeau. Comeau saw "Dare To Be Wild" while flying in an airplane and landed with the resolve to bring the movie to Maine.

It is screening on Wednesday, June 28th at 1:00 PM and 3:45 PM at the Saco Cinemagic. There is a meet and greet afterwards at Barreled Souls Brewery.

