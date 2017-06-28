Cured Salmon Gravlax - Christian Bassett

In the summertime, you may not want to spend a lot of time with your oven on. Christian Bassett from Timber in Portland shares a technique for curing salmon that uses only your fridge.
Ingredients
- Salmon filet
- Curing rub
- Dill sprigs
- Gin
Method
Trim filet and poke holes into it. Apply the rub generously to both sides. Transfer to a sheet of plastic wrap and add the whole dill sprigs. Dampen the fish with gin. Wrap in plastic and allow to sit in the fridge for a week.
Curing rub:
Mix equal parts salt, sugar and pink peppercorn.
