Cured Salmon Gravlax - Christian Bassett

This gravlax is made by curing it chemically - no oven involved!

In the summertime, you may not want to spend a lot of time with your oven on. Christian Bassett from Timber in Portland shares a technique for curing salmon that uses only your fridge.

Ingredients

Salmon filet

Curing rub

Dill sprigs

Gin

Method

Trim filet and poke holes into it. Apply the rub generously to both sides. Transfer to a sheet of plastic wrap and add the whole dill sprigs. Dampen the fish with gin. Wrap in plastic and allow to sit in the fridge for a week.

Curing rub:

Mix equal parts salt, sugar and pink peppercorn.

