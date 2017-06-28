WCSH
Cured Salmon Gravlax - Christian Bassett

Krister Rollins, WCSH 7:27 PM. EDT June 28, 2017

In the summertime, you may not want to spend a lot of time with your oven on. Christian Bassett from Timber in Portland shares a technique for curing salmon that uses only your fridge.

Ingredients

  • Salmon filet
  • Curing rub
  • Dill sprigs
  • Gin

Method

Trim filet and poke holes into it. Apply the rub generously to both sides. Transfer to a sheet of plastic wrap and add the whole dill sprigs. Dampen the fish with gin. Wrap in plastic and allow to sit in the fridge for a week.

Curing rub:

Mix equal parts salt, sugar and pink peppercorn.

