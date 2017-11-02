Creative Portland features artists new and experienced in gallery

Creative Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A new gallery of sorts is opening just in time for Portland's First Friday Art Walk.

Creative Portland is located just across the street from Maine College of Art on Free Street. It's an office for the agency's members to work out of as they help artists in southern Maine grow their craft.

It's also a space to showcase different artists - some well known, some brand new to the scene.

"I think for artists we have a lack of space, live work space, a lot of them are forced off the peninsula and don't feel like they can stay on the peninsula and showcase their work," said Dinah Minot, the Executive Director of Creative Portland.

"Some of the galleries that are opening up are really helping the artists. We've opened this space which really is a community arts space and a gallery space to showcase the local art."

This is the first juried art exhibition in the new space, meaning each piece of art was voted on by a team of 12.

You can see that art at Creative Portland on Free Street during the First Friday Art Walk, then the studio will be open for visitors Monday through Friday.

