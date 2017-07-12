WCSH
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Cooling off with a local microbrew

Ted Varipatis, WCSH 6:04 PM. EDT July 12, 2017

There are many great times to enjoy beer, but summer may be the best.

It's hot out there and there's nothing better than cooling off with a frosty adult beverage. So what's all the rage this summer? 

Here are some picks from MaineToday.com's Dave Patterson.

Wicked Bueno - Banded Horn Brewing 
Zuurzing - Foundation Brewing Co.
Tell Tale Pale Ale - Mass Landing Brewing Co.
Oh-J Double IPA - Lone Pine Brewing Co.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories