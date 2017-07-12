Cooling off with a local microbrew

There are many great times to enjoy beer, but summer may be the best.
It's hot out there and there's nothing better than cooling off with a frosty adult beverage. So what's all the rage this summer?
Here are some picks from MaineToday.com's Dave Patterson.
Wicked Bueno - Banded Horn Brewing
Zuurzing - Foundation Brewing Co.
Tell Tale Pale Ale - Mass Landing Brewing Co.
Oh-J Double IPA - Lone Pine Brewing Co.
