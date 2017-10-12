Computers aren't just for the young

(NEWS CENTER) - Elizabeth Isele started a group called cyber-seniors.org nearly two decades years ago. Its mission was to help older folks use computers.

Twenty years later, Isele has worked with some of the world's most powerful leaders and she's help people on the north side of 50 become entrepreneurs.

For more information about how she can help you out, check the website at www.experieneurship.com





