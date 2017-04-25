Coastal Studies for Girls encourages science and leadership

The Coastal Studies for Girls program offers girls the chance to learn about science and leadership.

April is mud season in Maine. A lot of us hate it - but a group of 10th graders taking part in the Coastal Studies for Girls semester program found it to be a pretty refreshing change of pace.

The program got the girls out of the classroom and into the salt flats of Phippsburg. They are studying the impacts of microplastics - which are plastics from broken down trash.

But they're also learning about themselves and how to lead a group.

The students will be presenting their research at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute on Friday, April 21st.

