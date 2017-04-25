Coastal Studies for Girls encourages science and leadership

April is mud season in Maine. A lot of us hate it - but a group of 10th graders taking part in the Coastal Studies for Girls semester program found it to be a pretty refreshing change of pace.
The program got the girls out of the classroom and into the salt flats of Phippsburg. They are studying the impacts of microplastics - which are plastics from broken down trash.
But they're also learning about themselves and how to lead a group.
The students will be presenting their research at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute on Friday, April 21st.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs