Cloudport provides office space to new business owners

More than 100 members have joined Cloudport since the co-working multi-space opened in October.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- For new business owners, finding an affordable space to work out of can be half the battle. That's where co-working spaces come in handy.

Cloudport opened its doors to businesses owners in the Portland area in October. Since then the co-working multi-space has grown to more than 100 members, including Kate Northrup. Her business, Freedom Family, offers help to female entrepreneurs navigating the business world.

"It's been really helpful to have a place to go outside the home so that we're not distracted by our child, laundry and all the things," said Northrup.

Cloudport was the creation of Nik Caner-Medley who had the vision to build a 6,400 square foot facility with workstations, event space and meeting room for members.

"It gives a little less pressure to come in and say I have a month membership, or I have an office, or dedicated desk for a month and if things don't work out then I'm not stuck in a one year lease," said Caner-Medley.

Entrepreneurship is one passion of Caner-Medley's, but his other one is basketball. The Deering High School graduate stood out during his time at the University of Maryland and just signed another contract to play his 12th year of professional basketball in Europe. Cloudport was a way for him to invest his earnings as an athlete as wisely as possible.

"It was something that I took small steps to," said Caner-Medley. "With Cloudport and the idea I've traveled and seen places similar to this and kind of put my own twist on it."

Membership at Cloudport starts at $140 a month. There's also $20 day passes available if folks want to try out the space before committing to a long term membership.

© 2017 WCSH-TV