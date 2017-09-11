Chocolate and zucchini. Really? Oh heck yeah!

(NEWS CENTER) - Chocolate and zucchini...not a pairing we often think of. But don't tell that to Lynn Archer of the Brass Compass Cafe in Rockland. Her recipe for chocolate zucchini cake with custard sauce is heavenly, and easy to make to. Enjoy!

And to check out the Brass Compass Cafe, head to http://thebrasscompasscafe.com.

Chocolate Zucchini Cake w/ Custard Sauce - Lynn Archer

Beat 1& 3/4 Cups Sugar w/ 1/2 c Canola oil

1/4 c melted butter

2 eggs.

1 tsp Vanilla

1/2 cup Buttermilk or (1/2 c milk 1 teasp, vinegar)

Then

add 1/4 c Cocoa

1 tsp baking soda 1/2 tesp salt

1/2 tsp, cinnamon, 1/2 tsp cloves

2&1/2 cups flour

2 cups shredded zucchini

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

1/2 Cup sliced almonds

Grease bunt pan bake 325* 50-60 mins

top w/ confectioners sugar or

Vanilla Custard Sauce

1/2 cup sugar

2 Tbls Flour

2 Tabls Cornstarch

3 Cups Milk

3 Egg Yolks 3 Tabls Butter

1 tsp real vanilla

Whisk together over low heat till Thick & Bubbly

serve warm with cake....YUM...Lynn

