Chef Matt Ginn's Ramp Omelette

Krister Rollins, WCSH 4:53 PM. EDT May 09, 2017

Chef Matt Ginn from Evo and the Chebeague Island Inn shares his recipe for an easy, delicious omelette using some unconventional greens.

If cooking isn't your thing, both Evo and the Chebeague Island Inn will be running Mother's Day Specials this weekend.

Ramp Omelette
   
    2 eggs and 1 tablespoon of cream for each omelette
   
    10 ramps
    Parmesan cheese
    Olive oil
    1 lemon
    Fresh black pepper
   
   
    For the omelette:
    Whisk your eggs and cream together in a mixing bowl, and add a pinch of salt.
    In a buttered non-stick pan, on low to medium-low heat; add the egg
    and cream mixture. Never do more than 1 omelette per pan.
    Cook the eggs gently until they set, avoid browning the eggs, and
    remove from heat.
    -Pro-tip: pre heat an oven to a low 275-300F and if your eggs are
    still a bit runny, put it in the oven for a minute or two.
   
    Ramp pistou:
    In a mortar and pestle (or food processor) crush the ramps, olive oil
    and 1 teaspoon of salt together. Zest one lemon, and crack some black
    pepper into the mixture. Once the mixture is homogenous grate a
    tablespoon of parmesan into the pistou.
   
    To assemble:
    Spread a tablespoon or two of the ramp pistou into your cooked eggs,
    then fold the egg over. Serve with your favorite toast and a side
    salad.

