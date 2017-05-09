Chef Matt Ginn's Ramp Omelette

Chef Matt Ginn from Evo and the Chebeague Island Inn shares his recipe for an easy, delicious omelette using some unconventional greens.

If cooking isn't your thing, both Evo and the Chebeague Island Inn will be running Mother's Day Specials this weekend.

Ramp Omelette



2 eggs and 1 tablespoon of cream for each omelette



10 ramps

Parmesan cheese

Olive oil

1 lemon

Fresh black pepper





For the omelette:

Whisk your eggs and cream together in a mixing bowl, and add a pinch of salt.

In a buttered non-stick pan, on low to medium-low heat; add the egg

and cream mixture. Never do more than 1 omelette per pan.

Cook the eggs gently until they set, avoid browning the eggs, and

remove from heat.

-Pro-tip: pre heat an oven to a low 275-300F and if your eggs are

still a bit runny, put it in the oven for a minute or two.



Ramp pistou:

In a mortar and pestle (or food processor) crush the ramps, olive oil

and 1 teaspoon of salt together. Zest one lemon, and crack some black

pepper into the mixture. Once the mixture is homogenous grate a

tablespoon of parmesan into the pistou.



To assemble:

Spread a tablespoon or two of the ramp pistou into your cooked eggs,

then fold the egg over. Serve with your favorite toast and a side

salad.

