Check out this cheeky Chinese chicken salad (plus it's healthy too!)

(NEWS CENTER) - Looking for something healthy, delicious, and easy to make? Look no further than this recipe for Sesame Ginger Chinese Chicken Salad, courtesy of Jackie Conn from Weight Watchers. So good!

• 1 pound(s) uncooked boneless skinless chicken breast(s), cut into strips or use tenders

• 3 Tbsp low sodium soy sauce

• 2 Tbsp rice wine vinegar

• 1 tsp sesame oil, Sesame Ginger Dressing

• 2 Tbsp rice wine vinegar

• 2 Tbsp honey

• 4 tsp sesame oil

• 1 Tbsp olive oil

• 1 Tbsp water, warm

• 1 Tbsp minced ginger

• 1 Tbsp low sodium soy sauce

• 2 tsp minced garlic

• 1 tsp Sriracha hot sauce, or to taste

• Veggies and Garnish

• 4 cup(s) shredded uncooked napa cabbage

• 2 cup(s) shredded red cabbage

• 2 cup(s) shredded carrot(s)

• 1 medium sweet red pepper(s), thinly sliced

• 1 cup(s) edamame (shelled)

• 2 Tbsp uncooked scallion(s), chopped

• 2 Tbsp cilantro, chopped

• 1 Tbsp sesame seeds, toasted

Instructions

In a glass bowl, combine chicken, soy sauce, vinegar and sesame oil; toss to combine, cover and marinate at least 15 minutes or up to overnight.

In another bowl, whisk together dressing ingredients; set aside (and refrigerate if not using soon).

When ready to cook chicken, off heat, coat a grill or grill pan with cooking spray; heat to medium-high heat. Remove chicken from marinade and discard marinade. Grill chicken, turning once, until cooked through, about 3 to 4 minutes per side.

In a serving bowl, combine both types cabbage, carrots, red pepper and edamame; top with chicken. Drizzle salad with dressing and toss to coat; garnish with scallions, cilantro and sesame seeds. Yields about 2 cups salad per serving.

Chicken:

• Good source of lean protein to repair and build tissue

• Naturally low in saturated fat

• Helps keep you full and satisfied

Rice Wine Vinegar:

• Improves Digestive Health:

• Helps your body soak in more nutrients from the foods you eat including more calcium, potassium and vitamins from foods, which are beneficial for health

• Protects liver health

• Fights exhaustion

• Improves immunity

• Improves heart health

• Added bonus! Natural Facial Toner:

Rice vinegar can also be used as a natural and non-chemical substitute for facial toner. Many women and men use OTC skin toners to prepare facial skin for the application of cream and moisturizers. However, using rice vinegar can serve the need and the skin does not get exposed to any chemical ingredient. A mix of distilled water, tea tree oil and white rice vinegar can be used to tone your facial skin. You can keep this mixture stored in a bottle for use. You can either spray this as a mist on the skin or apply it with cotton balls

Sesame Oil/Sesame Seeds

• Helps to prevent diabetes

• Reduce blood pressure

• Lowers cholesterol

• Promotes healthy skin

• Boosts heart health

• Protects DNA from radiation damage

• Protects your liver from alcohol damage

Ginger:

• May reduce muscle pain and soreness

• Has anti-inflammatory effect on Osteoarthritis

• Lower blood sugars

• Decrease risk of heart disease

• Treat chronic indigestion

• May help reduce risk of cancer

• Improve brain function and protect against Alzheimer’s

• Fight infections

napa cabbage / red cabbage

• Considered to be a mainstay for preventing type 2 diabetes

• 20 different flavonoids and 15 different phenols. They all have shown antioxidant activity. Antioxidants prevent cell damage which is why cabbage is a potent heart disease warrior.

Carrots

• Improves vision

• Helps prevent cancer

• Slows down aging by offering the body antioxidants to prevent cell damage

• Antioxidants also promote healthier skin

• Can help fight infections

• Promotes healthy teeth and gums by stimulating saliva

• May prevent strokes

Sweet Red Pepper

• Another good source of various antioxidants to protect against cell damage which can cause heart disease and cancers

• Fights aging

• Boosts immunity

Edamame

• Helps prevent cardiovascular disease

• Consuming soy protein as an alternative to animal protein leads to lower levels of LDL, or "bad" cholesterol. This, in turn, decreases the risk of atherosclerosis and high-blood pressure.

• Contains antioxidant properties that inhibit the growth of cancer cells.

• Helps relieve depression

