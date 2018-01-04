Celtic influences and distorted violins, Hannah Damon & The Maretelle Sisters

Hannah Damon spent some time in Scotland. You can hear it in the way she sings. She's been playing with two other women for a number of years, you can hear it in the way they play together and harmonize. It's an aural assault, not because it is heavy or breaking the walls down, but due to the sounds that they create it evokes feelings that you've perhaps locked away in some cerebral alley way.

The main vocals coming from Hannah Damon, you might be tempted in thinking that she is Gaelic, perhaps you heard an accent or a Scottish brogue. And her voice delivers her words with a Milk Thistle like silkiness that seems to intertwine with the Martelle sisters accompanying her.

