Catch up with The Brick from NESN

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - If you're a fan of the Boston Bruins, then Andy Brickley keeps you company in your home two or three nights a week during the NHL season.

Brickley is he Bruins lead analyst on NESN, but he's also very familiar with the city of Portland. He had three different stints with the Maine Mariners and actually played against the Portland Pirates.

We caught up with him at a Bruins Fan Festival recently held in downtown Portland. He weighed in on his colorful play by play partner Jack Edwards, his 20 year playing career, and his memories of the Mariners.

