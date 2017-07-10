Twenty one kids got the chance to spend a week with other non-verbal kids, just like them, during Camp Communicate at Pine Tree Camp in Rome.

ROME, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Adventure and imagination aren't just allowed, but expected when you're taking part in a safari at Camp Communicate.

A five day session on the property of Pine Tree Camp in Rome where 21 campers got the chance to spend time with other non-verbal kids their age. Adam Bodreau has been attending the camp for the past 13 years. Each summer learning more about advances in technology that helps him communicate.

"At home he signs more, but out in the community if they don't know his signs he automatically knows right where the words are and goes right to it," said Adam's mother Carol Bodreau.

Campers are encouraged during activities to use their 'talkers' to say what their seeing, feeling, or thinking. Volunteer Lauren Basler uses drama and theater to help campers learn better ways to use modern advances in technology.

"These kids are just as capable as any other kids of using their imaginations, of having fun," said Basler. "We went on a safari today and they were all amazing at using their talkers and being engaged just the same as any other kid would."

While campers took part in Camp Communicate, their parents were also invited for the week to take part in learning workshops so that they could be educated in the most advance forms of communication devices and how their children use them.

