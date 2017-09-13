Camden hosts an international festival of documentaries

CAMDEN, Maine - (NEWS CENTER) The Camden International Film Festival is now in its 13th season. There are 80 films, all documentaries, being showcased this year.

Ben Fowlie is the found of the festival. He joined us on 207 to discuss a few of the films getting quite the buzz. They include Maineland...a movie about parachute students from China coming to Fryeburg, Maine to go to school.

Another film to keep an eye on are Abacus, the story of an immigrant family accused of mortgage fraud. Abacus becomes the only U.S. bank to face criminal charges in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. The indictment and subsequent trial forces the Sung family to defend themselves – and their bank’s legacy in the Chinatown community – over the course of a five-year legal battle.

If you'd like more information about the Camden International Film Festival, check out their website at https://pointsnorthinstitute.org/ciff/

