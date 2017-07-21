C-SPAN includes Portland in weekly series highlighting American cities

PORTLAND, ME (NEWS CENTER) - C-SPAN rolled into Maine this past week. The cable channel that covers government and politics wasn't here for a hearing or a speech, but as part of a tour of American cities.

C-SPAN is visiting dozens of communities around the country, putting together stories about their history and literature. Producer Ashley Hill spent a few days in Portland shooting segments that will air on C-SPAN's Book TV and American History TV.

If you're eager to see the segments that C-SPAN shot in Maine, take a breath. They're not scheduled to run until the weekend of October 21st and 22nd.

