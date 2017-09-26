Business owner believes he has answer to aging workforce

Benjamin Sholl bought the BDry basement waterproofing business in Biddeford three months ago. He believes that introducing his daughters to work life now will help solve the aging work force problem in the future.

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Half of Maine's population is older than 43, making us the oldest state in the nation. That's a tough fact for businesses looking to attract younger talent to fill job openings.

A business owner in Biddeford believes his daughters are part of the solution to the aging workforce. Benjamin Sholl bought BDry three months ago. Since then he's had thirteen year old Naomi, eleven year old Julia and five year old Laura come in to help their father around the office.

"Over half of all the jobs in the state of Maine come from small businesses and many of those small business owners have children, so what a wonderful opportunity to raise up a generation of people who are talented and want to stay in the state of Maine," said Sholl.

The girls work in the office a few days a week. Naomi answers phone calls, while Julia and Laura help organize things and make drawings that will be used in the company's news letter and advertising logos.

"I love making phone calls," said Naomi. "I love talking to the customers I love talking to people."

Their dad's hope is that his daughters will one day run the family business and keep their talents in Maine. If their future ambitions are the same he says he'll be happy, but he also says he'd support them in whatever job they choose and wherever they decide to do it.

"Even if we can tilt the scale a little bit in favor of keeping talented people in the state of Maine, I think little moves like this by small business owners involving their kids can be just enough I think to tip it in our favor," said Sholl.

The three girls say that they are never forced to work when they don't feel like going in with their dad.

Sholl does pay them for the days they do choose to contribute at the family business.

