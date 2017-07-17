OQUNQUIT, ME (NEWS CENTER) - Vincent Pastore is probably most famous for his role as Big Pussy on the Sopranos. Sally Struthers was Archie Bunker's little girl on the classic TV show All In The Family.

They are now joining forces to star in the Oqunquit Playhouse's production of "Bullets over Broadway."

The show is raucous look back to the 1920's featuring showgirls, gangsters, and a musical adaptation by Woody Allen.

For more information about the show, check out the playhouse's website at www.ogunquitplayhouse.org

