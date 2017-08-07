Bull Moose goes old school for this week's top releases

(NEWS CENTER) - Three classics, one from the 60's and two from the 80's highlight this week's new releases at Bull Moose.

Here's a look at some of the top picks for the week of August 7th.

King Arthur: The Legend of The Sword DVD, Blu-ray

This is the first in what they hope to be a series of six King Arthur films. It underperformed but they expect to make up the loss on the sequels. It’s a big CGI-filled action movie. They changed the story a bit, but the original tellers weren’t very consistent either.

Too Late The Hero – Survivor’s Guilt

TLTH are a metal band from Maine and have toured a lot. It’s interesting that this album is both heavier and more catchy than their last one. They will perform at the Mill Creek Bull Moose on August 13.

Teen Wolf and Teen Wolf Too– Blu-ray

These classic 80s teen comedies are now available on Blu-ray for the first time. Michael J. Fox starred in the first one, while Jason Bateman took over the character for Teen Wolf Too.

Eagles of Death Metal – I Love You All The Time: Live at L’Olympia Coquatrix, Paris, 2016 – CD, DVD

One year to the day after the terrorist attack at their show at Bataclan, Paris, Eagles of Death Metal returned to finish the concert.

Psycho soundtrack – 45 rpm single

Here’s a nice little record for horror movie soundtrack fans. It has the best-known moments from Psycho. It’s a limited run of 1960 copies worldwide. Why 1960 copies? Psycho was released in 1960.

