Bring your own baby event at Little Tap House

Once a month, baby bottles and diaper bags take over Little Tap House in Portland for the gastropub's Bring Your Own Baby event.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- BYOB commonly implies bring your own booze. One day a month at Little Tap House in Portland. It means something else.

Brianna Jaro started the bring your own baby (BYOB) event at her gastropub to help out a friend who became a new mom after moving to the Portland area. More than a year in, the monthly gathering attracted as many as 100 babies during the two hours its held. Michelle Kaufman saw it as an opportunity to get out of the house with her two-month-old daughter Naomi.

"Instead of being at home just wondering what's going on and being worried about your baby, questioning things, you can come out and ask other moms and learn from them," said Kaufman.

Parents appreciate the fact that there's a room filled with other parents who understand what they're going through. Ian and Kelly Dorsey have been bringing their two year old son Tommy since he was six months old to BYOB. Where they know they won't get dirty looks from other patrons if their kid acts like a kid.

"It's really refreshing to walk in some where and know that if he's happy it's great, but if he's not that's ok too,' said Ian. "Or when he spills his gold fish on the floor that's ok," said Kelly.

The event isn't just for parents and babies. The 20 to 30 babies in the room at one time attracted David Geary to his bar stool to get a drink and soak up the cuteness around him.

"You watch them interact with their own babies and you can see the affection and the love in their faces and their gestures and their hands and their eyes it's a beautiful thing," said Geary.

The next BYOB will be held in February with a cupid theme to celebrate Valentines Day. Check the events Facebook page to find out when.

