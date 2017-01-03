WCSH
Brian P. Allen and "Love Letters"

Krister Rollins, WCSH 7:23 PM. EST January 03, 2017

As the Creative Director at the Good Theater, Brian P. Allen puts in a lot of time at the office. As the director of many of the plays, he's often off in the wings or sitting in the audience.

But in "Love Letters," you'll find him seated on the stage.

He'll be playing one of the lead characters for the theater's initial run of the show. Two more actors will fill in after the first week.

