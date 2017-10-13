Bowdoin company creates electrodes used for brain surgery

FHC in Bowdoin is the only producer of electrodes in Maine that are used during brain surgery to help patients with Parkinson's disease.

BOWDOIN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Brain surgery has come a long way since 1970, the year that FHC in Bowdoin got its start. A company that is the only producer of electrodes in Maine that help brain surgeons change lives.

It takes a microscope to see the work being done at FHC, where tiny electrodes are created at the acronym that stands for Frederick Haer and Company. It was Haer himself who started the company in 1970 and decided to shorten the name to FHC to take the focus off of him.

"Proud of the people we have and the environment we've created for working with our customers," said Haer.

People like Deb McKenney who works in the lab where the company's microelectrodes get their start. The only place in Maine you'll see the tiny steel and platinum rods built with a far reaching demand.

"We provide probably 85% of the world's electrodes," said McKenney.

Every tube the electrodes are inside of goes through several hands from start to finish before it's ready to be shipped out to operating rooms. Doctors then insert the FHC microelectrodes into their patient's brains to help stop their tremors.

"Movement disorders like Parkinson's, dystonia, essential tremor," said Matthew Hillery, director of sales operations at FHC. "We're also starting to branch out into the world of epilepsy."

Doctors and surgeons are often credited for medical miracles, but their tools to do the job come from somewhere. FHC included on the list of providers. It's where those with electrodes implanted in their brain have stopped by to say thank you to the staff who built the electrodes.

"He was able to show us how awful his tremors were and then bring his hand up and it was as still as yours or mine," said Haer.

